Hamburg home where tractor trailer crashed is torn down

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house in Hamburg that was hit by a tractor trailer earlier this year has been torn down.

The home on Highland Parkway was condemned after the crash in May.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing him to drive off the road and into the house.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

We spoke with a family member on Tuesday about what the house meant to her and the family.

Lynn Weber said “My grandfather built this, so its kinda tough to watch. My dad put a lot of work into it. It’s tough to watch. It’s going to be missed.”

Weber says they will have to make new memories in the new house.