Hamburg house is demolished after tractor trailer crashes into home

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the end of an era for a Hamburg family. Their home on Highland Parkway is being demolished after a tractor trailer drove off the state thruway, and crashed into their home.

The crash happened back in May. State Police say David Raney, 57, from Ontario suffered an apparent medical emergency before the crash. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The family of 3 had lived in this home for years, and now the family tell us it’s a new chapter for this entire community.

As the first walls come down at the highland parkway home…

Lynn Weber and her family mourn a home that’s been here for generations. She said, “It’s very hard to watch the house go down. My grandfather built this, so it’s tough to watch and my dad put a lot of work into it.”

The home has been condemned since a tractor trailer crashed into it in May. Thankfully, the family wasn’t home at the time. But, the damage inside and out, was too great to keep the walls up.

Weber’s parents and aunt were living there when the crash happened. For the entire family, this day is bitter sweet. “It’s going to be missed, the house, but now they have a chance to get something new and better.”

And the house, a staple in this community, still brings Weber back to growing up in Hamburg.

She said, “There are memories even from when I was little growing up, I remember stuff here. We will just have to make new memories in the new house.”