In Niagara Falls, animal complaints can now be filed online

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls City Clerk’s Office has a new system for reporting animal complaints, particularly for vicious dogs.

Residents can now register complaints by calling the city clerk’s office or through a form on the city’s website. Once a report is filed, a Niagara Falls Police Animal Control officer will be dispatched to the address to investigate the complaint.

All report findings will be available on file at the clerk’s office, as well as the outcome of the investigation.

“This new system will better alert us to potential problems before an attack occurs and improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods,” said Lisa Vitello, Niagara Falls City Clerk. “We encourage anyone who may have concerns regarding a vicious dog to reach out to our office to start the investigatory process immediately.”

A vicious dog is defined as one that:

Approached any person unprovoked in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack on public streets, sidewalks, parks or any public right of way

Aggressively bitten, attacked, endangered or otherwise inflicted injury or death on a domestic animal off its owner’s property while unprovoked

A dog that was involved in more than one (1) instance of a menacing nature

Aggressively bitten, attacked, endangered or otherwise inflicted severe personal injury on a human either on public or private property

In a press release, the clerk’s office added that any dog found unlicensed as part of the investigation will be ticketed and forced to license immediately.

Animal complaint forms can be found here.

Complaints can also be made by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling the Niagara Falls City Clerk’s Office at (716) 286-4300.