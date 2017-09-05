More than 3 thousand students head back to first day at North Tonawanda City Schools

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3 thousand students in the North Tonawanda City School District are back to school today and there’s a lot to look forward to this school year both in and outside the classroom.

“Our entire sports complex is being renovated to include a brand new football stadium with an all weather field that will also be used for other sports as well,” said Jim Fisher, North Tonawanda High School Principal.

“I’m pretty excited for football season and getting back to school,” said Brad Williams, North Tonawanda High School Sophomore.

Big changes are underway in the North Tonawanda City School District. As part of a capital project, construction has begun to configure the Meadow Elementary School into the new North Tonawanda Middle School by next school year.

“They started by converting some of the classrooms into science rooms this year as well as adding lockers for the middle school students and then we’re adding a new gym and music suite,” said Gregory Woytila, Superintendent of North Tonawanda City Schools.

A new program also revisits the golden rule to promote a bully free zone.

“This year we’re pushing a We Are 3C program which is a full blown curriculum at the North Tonawanda Middle School where teachers will be connecting with students and teaching students how to find the value in each other and how to treat each other fairly, with kindness,” said Michael Tambroni, Director of Student Services and Curriculum.

The Meadow Elementary School is connected to the High School where JV and varsity sports are set to get a major upgrade.

Construction is underway right now behind the North Tonawanda High School. Construction will take place throughout the year and by this same time next year there will be a brand new football field for students in North Tonawanda.