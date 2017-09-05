NFL announces Sunday’s Miami vs. Tampa game will not be played in South Florida in advance of Irma

MIAMI, FLORIDA (WIVB) – The Miami Dolphins’ Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami on Sunday due to Hurricane Irma, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played 1 p.m. Sunday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” a press release from the NFL read.

The league will examine other options, including playing the game at a neutral site on Sunday or Miami later this season.

