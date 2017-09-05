North Tonawanda man charged with stealing steaks, fleeing police

Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Tonawanda man has been charged with larceny after stealing steaks from the Tops Markets on Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda, police say.

Chad Bower, 44, of Sweeney Street, was charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration Monday evening.

According to police, Bower fled the store on a bicycle. He was then spotted by officers at Goundry and Manhattan streets in North Tonawanda. Bower then ran into an apartment on Goundry Street, entered an apartment, dropped the stolen items, and fled out a back door. The residents of the apartment did not know who Bower was.

Officers later found him hiding in a crawl space of a North Tonawanda restaurant, where he was taken into custody.

Officers recovered $80 worth of stolen meat.

Bower was held for court.

