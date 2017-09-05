PHOTOS: Monday night’s storm damage and lightning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night’s storm might have kept you up with its wind.

Power was knocked out in many parts of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties, and it is not clear when it will come back for some places.

For parts of Erie County, it should be back by 5 p.m. Some Chautauqua County residents can expect their power to come back around Noon.

Here are the numbers of National Grid and NYSEG customers without power, as of 10 a.m:

Cattaraugus County – More than 1,800

Chautauqua County – More than 600

Erie County – More than 1,400

Check out these photos of the lightning and the damage done, taken by viewers:

Photo: Robert in Gowanda Photo: Robert in Gowanda Photo: Gina in Olean Photo: Gina in Olean Photo: Cheryl in Sardinia Photo courtesy of Philip Photo courtesy of Carol on Fairmount Ave. in Jamestown Photo courtesy of Lauren in the Ashford/Springville area Photo courtesy of Philip