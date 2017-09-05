Report: Tyrod out of concussion protocol

THAD BROWN Published: Updated:
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 31: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with teammates on the sideline during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 31, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Tyrod Taylor is reportedly ready to go for week 1 against the Jets. 

ESPN's Field Yates tweeted that Taylor is out concussion protocol and on track start the Bills regular season opener. 

{"url":"https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/905150291506601987&quot;,"author_name":"Field Yates","author_url":"https://twitter.com/FieldYates&quot;,"html":"&#lt;blockquote class="twitter-tweet"&#gt;&#lt;p lang="en" dir="ltr"&#gt;Source: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor passed the NFL concussion protocol today. Bills starter on track for Week 1 vs. the Jets.&#lt;/p&#gt;&mdash; Field Yates (@FieldYates) &#lt;a href="https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/905150291506601987"&#gt;September 5, 2017&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/blockquote&#gt;n&#lt;script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"&#gt;&#lt;/script&#gt;","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com&quot;,"version":"1.0"}

In what may be a related move, the Bills also announced quarterback T.J. Yates was put on injured reserve. He could, theoretically, be designated to return to the active roster after eight weeks. 

The Bills made a few other roster moves Tuesday. Safety Colt Anderson is back on the roster and the team signed defensive tackle Cedric Thornton. 

Thornton made the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and played five seasons there. He signed a four year contract with the Cowboys before last season, but was released over the weekend. 

Former Bills running back Jonathan Williams landed on the Broncos practice squad Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport from NFL.com, and he's reportedly being paid over half a million dollars. 

{"url":"https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/905158343613927428&quot;,"author_name":"Ian Rapoport","author_url":"https://twitter.com/RapSheet&quot;,"html":"&#lt;blockquote class="twitter-tweet"&#gt;&#lt;p lang="en" dir="ltr"&#gt;The &#lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash"&#gt;#Broncos&#lt;/a&#gt; are signing former &#lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash"&#gt;#Bills&#lt;/a&#gt; RB Jonathan Williams to their practice squad, source said. He gets a whopping $510,000 salary.&#lt;/p&#gt;&mdash; Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) &#lt;a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/905158343613927428"&#gt;September 5, 2017&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/blockquote&#gt;n&#lt;script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"&#gt;&#lt;/script&#gt;","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com&quot;,"version":"1.0"}

Practice squad players are paid a minimum of $7,200 per week. There is no limit on what they can earn and their money does not count towards the salary cap, but most practice squad players don't sign for much more than the minimum. 

