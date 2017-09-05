REPORT: Tyrod Taylor passes concussion protocol, on track for season opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs away from New York Jets' Leonard Williams (92) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

A day after practicing in a limited role due to restrictions involving players in the NFL’s concussion protocol, quarterback Tyrod Taylor passed concussion testing according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Taylor initially suffered a concussion on the Bills second series in their Week 3 preseason loss to Baltimore.

On Monday, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said rookie Nathan Peterman would be ready to start in the opener against  the Jets if Tyrod wasn’t available.

“When you look at what he’s done throughout the preseason, I’m confident and we’re extremely confident in Nathan,” McDermott said.  “I expect that he’s only going to get better,  just like all our young players, all of our players as a matter of fact.”

“I thought Nathan looked good in the spring, the ball was coming out on time and was accurate,” center Eric Wood added.  “He kind of continued that and kept getting better. I thought he put out some really good film, helped his cause.  he moved up to the number two quarterback pretty quick, and then when give the opportunity, he showed he’s capable of running an NFL offense, even though he’s just a rookie.”

With uncertainty at the position, the Bills signed Joe Webb who not only plays quarterback but fill in at wide receiver and on special teams as a returner.

On Tuesday the Bills announced they had placed quarterback TJ Yates on injured reserve. Yates also suffered a concussion in the loss to the Ravens.  He is eligible to return to the active roster after Week 8.

