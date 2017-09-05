Sabres release Prospects Challenge roster

By Published:
Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Friday, March 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Alex Nylander, Justin Bailey and Hudson Fasching highlight the players that will be on the ice this weekend at HARBORCENTER when the Sabres host the Penguins, Devils and Bruins in the Prospects Challenge.

All three could be battling for a roster spot when the Blue & Gold open training camp on Sept. 15.

Buffalo opens the weekend showcase against New Jersey, who announced No. 1 overall pick Nico Hirscher and defenseman Will Butcher.

SCHEDULE 

Friday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh vs. Boston – 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. New Jersey – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh – 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Boston – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Boston vs. New Jersey – 12 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

