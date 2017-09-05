Two people ejected from vehicle following accident in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people were ejected from a vehicle in a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s reports, investigation shows that a westbound vehicle had crossed over the center median on East Lake Road, striking a vehicle that was eastbound. The eastbound vehicle rolled several times, coming to rest on the lawn south of the roadway on its roof.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver and occupant of the westbound vehicle were ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle came to rest on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not ejected.

The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The driver of the westbound vehicle is listed in critical condition. The driver of the eastbound vehicle is being treated for minor injuries.

The names of the occupants are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

