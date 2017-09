Related Coverage Family fights for justice after suspicious Lackawanna fire

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered for help in finding the person or person responsible for an April arson in Lackawanna that seriously injured a family, including two young children.

Officials from the Erie County’s DA’s office and other agencies have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in an Ingham Road apartment building owned by the Lackawanna Islamic Mosque. Six people were hospitalized.