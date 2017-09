AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest in a “quick change” incident from a Niagara Falls Boulevard store in July.

Pictured in the security footage is a white male police would like to identify

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information related to the crime is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1342 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-743239-TWe.