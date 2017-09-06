Arrests at Tuesday’s U2 concert at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man for manning a drone over New Era Field during Tuesday’s U2 concert.

The suspect was detained by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested by Orchard Park Police, charged with trespassing with an unmanned aircraft (in violation of a local law). He will return to court in October.

Orchard Park Police also arrested six people for soliciting without a permit. Five of the arrested were from Bronx, NY- a sixth was from Shirley, NY (Suffolk County).

 

