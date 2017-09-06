Buffalo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 1983 death of WWI veteran

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old World War I veteran in 1983.

Saundra Adams, 51, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter just a day into jury selection in her trial.

Adams, a former librarian, was charged in Sept. 2016 following a cold case investigation into the death of 92-year-old Edmund Screiber.

Adams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 6.

The Erie County DA’s office says Adams and an unknown accomplice broke into a home on Hastings Avenue in Buffalo on June 23, 1983, and caused the death of Screiber. Schreiber had been awarded a Purple Heart for injuries suffered in battle in WWI.

 

