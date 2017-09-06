Hurricane Katia forms in Gulf off Mexico’s coast, Hurricane Jose forms in open Atlantic

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
PHOTO/AP

Hurricane Jose has formed in the open Atlantic, far from land and well east of Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediately threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm’s path could change.

Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.

Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The government of Mexico has issued a hurricane watch for the coast of the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.

Katia is anticipated to drift toward the coast on Thursday.

The announcement of Hurricane Katia came minutes after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Jose had formed in the open Atlantic.

