Many fans say U2’s music is more than entertainment

MAY 26, 2015 FILE PHOTO. The Edge, Bono, U2
FILE - In this May 26, 2015 file photo, The Edge, left, and Bono of U2 perform at the Innocence + Experience Tour at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people say U2’s music is more than entertaining, and that it brings attention to critical social issues all over the world.

Several volunteers stood in the parking lot of New Era Field, collecting signatures for Bono’s ONE foundation.

Some of the band’s fans say they appreciate the group’s mission as much as they do the music.

“We’re going to see things on the screen tonight that aren’t always easy to see,” Brigid Maloney said before the performance. “We’re going to see a lot of homelessness. We’re going to see a lot of plight around the world. They bring that into the stadium with them to make sure that people don’t just have a great rock and roll time, but also that they remember there’s also other things going on in the world outside cities and suburbs of America.”

ONE volunteer Maureen Marris said “The world’s pretty small, and we need to do things that reach out and helps others.”

Volunteers say those signatures are collected and given to other representatives with Bono’s organization. Those petitions will be sent to lawmakers.

