McDermott "humbled" to coach first game

Tyrod Taylor will start, as expected, Sunday.

Sean McDermott confirmed Taylor is out of concussion protocol. McDermott's expectations are very simple.

"I want him to go out and do his job. Be 1/11th of the offense," McDermott said. "That's what I expect of every player. Do your job."

For the first time ever during the regular season, McDermott's job will be as head coach of an NFL team. The moment isn't lost on him.

"I will be very humbled and thankful for the opportunity," McDermott said.

McDermott wants to take back the New Era Field home field advantage. He's hoping to make the stadium "hostile" for the rest of the NFL and a place no other team wants to be.

He wants his Bills to have an identity. When fans come to the game or turn on the TV, they will know what to expect.

"A team that plays hard. A team that plays fundamentally sound. A team that plays as a team and plays together. That's a team a fan base can get behind," McDermott said. "(The fans) are invested in this football team and we're invested in them. Our players' love for each other has to show up on the football field. That's what connects (with the fans)."

McDermott totally dismissed the idea that fans will see a team that's trying to tank. He was asked twice if any players have approached him for an assurance that winning THIS year is still a priority. He said no.

"Guys that around me on a daily basis know what our goals are. I don't think that there's any question what are goals are," McDermott said.

Those goals seem to include plenty of touches for LeSean McCoy.

"Whatever it takes to win the game," McDermott said. "That's what we're gonna do. If he has play every snap, that's what we'll do, if he's feeling good. It's what we'll do with every guy."

The goal line carries will be determined on a week to week basis as a part of the game plan.

Cordy Glenn and Jordan Matthews both will start on Sunday.

McDermott did not close the door on Vlad Ducasse being in a rotation at right guard with John Miller, though Miller is still the starter. "We'll continue to evaluate," McDermott said.

On defense, E.J. Gaines is continuing to take first team reps at the corner spot opposite Tre'Davious White, though McDermott wouldn't totally commit to Gaines as the starter.

McDermott acknowledged there's a lot of "newness" on the Bills. The veterans are doing their best, not only to get rookies like White and Zay Jones ready to play, but step up and lead on their own.

"There is some conversations going on along those lines," McDermott said. "There are conversations going on in terms of developing second tier of leadership. For now, we want them to focus on the process (of the week)."

The Bills did elect five captains: Taylor, Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander, Eric Wood and Stephen Hauschka.

They go into battle behind McDermott for the first time Sunday.