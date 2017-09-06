McDermott: Tyrod to start Sunday against Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback this Sunday when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement after Taylor suffered a concussion during the NFL preseason.

#Bills Sean McDermott: I expect Tyrod to be 1 of 11. In other words "do your job" — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 6, 2017

Taylor is serving as a team captain, along with DT Kyle Williams, LB Lorenzo Alexander, C Eric Wood and K Steven Hauschka.

McDermott said he is humbled and thankful for the opportunity to coach his first regular season game.

He wants the team to have an identity and have the fans see a team that plays hard and is fundamental.

Recently released RB Jonathan Williams was another topic of discussion.

#Bills Sean McDermott: Talked with Jonathon Williams about practice squad but decided to go another direction — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 6, 2017

Other players discussed were LB Tanner Vallejo, DT Jerel Worthy, CB E.J. Gaines, RB LeSean McCoy, OT Cordy Glenn and WR Jordan Matthews.

#Bills Sean McDermott: Vallejo and Worthy will not practice — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 6, 2017

Gaines is going to start Sunday at cornerback. Glenn and Matthews are expected to play that day too.

McCoy’s workload will be “whatever it takes to win the game,” McDermott said.

The Bills’ game against the Jets starts this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS. Tune in at 11:30 for pre-game coverage on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.