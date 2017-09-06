Orchard Park woman charged with Leandra’s law DWI

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park woman was charged with Leandra’s Law DWI Tuesday evening after being stopped by Orchard Park Police.

Police stopped a car driving erratically on Thorn Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The car was operated by Nicole Fronczak, 42, of Orchard Park. Fronczak also had a 15 year old female passenger in the vehicle with her.

According to police reports, Fronczak appeared to be highly intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests, and screened positive for alcohol. At the police station she submitted to a breath test which registered .25 percent BAC.

She was charged with DWI common law, aggravated DWI, felony DWI (Leandra’s law), endangering the welfare of a child and failure to stay in lane.

She was released and will appear in court at a later date.

 

