BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are gearing up for this weekend’s Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston.

It’s the 60th festival, and you can expect to see old favorites like the Miss Peach Fest pageant, and new attractions like a fireworks show.

Chairman Alan Hastings came to Wake Up! on Wednesday morning to discuss this weekend’s festivities.