Scajaquada off-ramp closed again, this time for cleanup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo commuters might remember the frustration of avoiding the Elmwood Avenue off-ramp from Scajaquada Expressway that was closed for two years, and the relief they felt just a few months ago when the ramp re-opened.

The ramp is closed again, but city and state officials say, drivers might appreciate why the ramp is closed so soon after the re-opening—a cleaner Scajaquada Creek.

State transportation officials closed the Elmwood Avenue northbound ramp during the Elmwood Avenue bridge replacement project, and this time the State DOT is closing the ramp so the Buffalo Sewer Authority can dredge Scajaquada Creek.

Sewer Authority General Manager Oluwole “O.J.” McFoy, expects the ramp to be closed for 4 weeks.

“It is actually going to be for our contractor so he can facilitate the dredging and cleanup, behind the History Museum there.”

The dredging is part of a $3 million restoration project, involving the city, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the State of New York.

McFoy said the sediment has built up for so long, it has a created an island next to Mirror Lake, behind the Buffalo History Museum, “It is going to get rid of the odors that are concerned, and at the end of this, when you look out over the [Route] 198, that island of sediment behind the History Museum will be gone.”

Work crews started earlier this year, cleaning up the creek as it flows through Forest Lawn Cemetery–which is also heavily invested in the project–and Delaware Park, removing tons of sediment, chemicals, and even invasive plants.

McFoy said the initial plan was to get the dredging done during the DOT bridge project, but weather and regulations got in the way.

