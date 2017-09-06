The debate over DACA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are about 50,000 young adults in New York who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which allows people who illegally arrived in the United States as children to live and work here.

“This is my home,” said Yessica, 24. “THis is where I grew up; where all my memories are from.”

Yessica’s parents first brought her to the U.S. when she was three-months-old, putting the infant girl in a tire, floating it across a river into the country. The family stayed for a few years but moved back to Central Mexico, remaining there for only a year, then, once again, bringing Yessica, now 5, and her sister to the U.S.came to the U.S. and settling down in Rochester where they still live.

“[My parents] always taught us that even though we don’t have this paperwork, it doesn’t define who we are and what we can be,” said Yessica, a Dreamer in the DACA program.

Now, because she doesn’t have certain paperwork and President Trump moved to rescind DACA, everything is up in the air for the nursing student.

“It’s scary to not be able to know what’s going to happen to me,” said the young single mother who is applying for a green card.

“I mean, no one is exempt from being deported unless they’re legal citizens,” said Zach McAdoo, who supports the president’s decision, feeling as if DACA is unconstitutional being as President Obama signed it into law via executive order. President Trump’s administration was facing a lawsuit from ten state’s Attorneys over the executive order.

“A president can’t deal with immigration issues without congressional approval,” said McAdoo.

McAdoo feels DACA protects dreamers.

“If they’ve worked hard and continue to do that, they can get amnesty and help make this country better than what it is,” said the young adult from Orleans County.

A country which both he and Yessica have always considered to be home.

“If you want to come here, you have to be a citizen,” said McAdoo. “What’s so wrong with that?”

“I just want a comfortable life in the United States,” says Yessica about her dreams.