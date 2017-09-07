Boston man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that severely injured passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Boston man has pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in a drunk driving crash that seriously injured his passenger.

Corey Sieh, 21, of Boston, N.Y. pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular assault in Erie County State Supreme Court.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Sieh had been driving on Holland-Glenwood Road in Holland on the evening of June 5 when he lost control of his car on a curve and crashed.

His passenger, a 25-year-old man from Boston, N.Y. sustained serious physical injuries as a result, including a broken jaw which was wired shut for an extended period of time, broken cheekbones and broken teeth.

The passenger was at ECMC for nearly two weeks after the crash.

Sieh faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 1.

 

