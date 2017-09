BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We should find out within the next week who will fill the vacant seat on the Buffalo school board.

Candidates to replace Carl Paladino made their pitch Wednesday night.

The school board started interviewing some of the 16 candidates.

Paladino was kicked off the school board last month for sharing private information that was shared during an executive session.

The board hopes to pick its newest member by next Wednesday.