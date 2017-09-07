City of Buffalo looking for residents’ ideas to bring new global Amazon headquarters to city

Related Coverage Cities already want to host Amazon’s second headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is looking to residents for ideas on how to convince Amazon to bring a new, $5 billion second headquarters for the corporation.

Residents are encouraged to call the city’s 311 line Friday to share creative ideas and ways to convince Amazon to pick Buffalo as the city to build its second home.

Amazon currently has its headquarters in Seattle. The online retail giant announced Thursday that it is looking to build a second global headquarters somewhere in North America.

The headquarters will create about 50,000 jobs.

A proposal will be submitted after the city hears from residents.

To share your idea, call 311 or (716) 851-4890 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.