Former UB VP, another former employee suspected in theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former University at Buffalo Vice President Dennis Black and former Director of Campus Living, Andrea Constantino, appeared in State Supreme Court Thursday morning.

The two were suspected in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a school bank account.

Constantino pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny. She must pay back $14,664. Black is also expected to plead guilty.

Black resigned from his position with UB in July 2016 after working for the school for 38 years. Constantino, who worked for the school for more than 20 years, resigned last month.