GALLERY: Dark clouds and water spouts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Water spouts and dark clouds were spotted coming in off of Lake Erie Thursday morning. Most of these photos were sent to us by viewers before the rain came down.

Dark clouds and water spouts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Dakota in Blasdell Photo courtesy of Jake at Sturgeon Point Photo courtesy of Mark Photo courtesy of Steve Paula's photo of Wright Park in Dunkirk Photo courtesy of Danielle in Angola Photo courtesy of Conor at Ridge Rd., facing downtown Photo courtesy of Bob Foot in Sheridan Photo courtesy of Brandon in Dunkirk Photo courtesy of Chris at Buffalo State College