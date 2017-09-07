Here’s where Miami’s zoo animals are headed

MIAMI, FLORIDA (CNN) – “This isn’t our first rodeo,” Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, told CNN about the park’s preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The zoo has been through a catastrophic hurricane before — when Hurricanes Andrew, Wilma and Katrina hit.

Most of the animals — including the tigers, lions and apes — will be kept in their normal night quarters, which are made of concrete and metal. Smaller mammals and birds will be placed in smaller enclosures within certified buildings.

No animal will be evacuated from the zoo, though, because flooding isn’t a problem.

Magill notes that sometimes the stress of moving animals is “much more dangerous than the hurricane itself.”