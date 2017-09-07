Lockport realtor pleads guilty to not disclosing lead paint in home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport realtor has pleaded guilty to failing to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice to buyers of a home, after the new owners’ child was diagnosed with lead poisoning.

Maureen S. Walck, 72, of Lockport, faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when she is sentenced Dec. 11.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Walck executed a contract in Jan. 2014 with the owner of a Lockport residence, giving her the exclusive right to sell it. Walck was a real estate broker with RealtyUSA.

The residence had been built in approximately 1900, and the owner was aware that lead-based paints were present. The owner informed Walck of the hazards, showing her a copy of the lead-based paint inspection.

Later that month, a prospective buyer made an offer to buy the residence, but canceled the offer after reviewing the lead-based paint rider and disclosure form included in the contract.

In Feb. 2014, a second prospective buyer made an offer to purchase the residence. At that time, Walck indicated that the seller had no knowledge of lead-based paint or its hazards at the residence, and that there were no records of the home containing lead-based paint.

The prospective buyers closed on the home on April 2014, and their child was diagnosed with lead poisoning in Sept. 2015.