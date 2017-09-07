Lockport realtor pleads guilty to not disclosing lead paint in home

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport realtor has pleaded guilty to failing to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice to buyers of a home, after the new owners’ child was diagnosed with lead poisoning.

Maureen S. Walck, 72, of Lockport, faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when she is sentenced Dec. 11.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Walck executed a contract in Jan. 2014 with the owner of a Lockport residence, giving her the exclusive right to sell it. Walck was a real estate broker with RealtyUSA.

The residence had been built in approximately 1900, and the owner was aware that lead-based paints were present. The owner informed Walck of the hazards, showing her a copy of the lead-based paint inspection.

Later that month, a prospective buyer made an offer to buy the residence, but canceled the offer after reviewing the lead-based paint rider and disclosure form included in the contract.

In Feb. 2014, a second prospective buyer made an offer to purchase the residence. At that time, Walck indicated that the seller had no knowledge of lead-based paint or its hazards at the residence, and that there were no records of the home containing lead-based paint.

The prospective buyers closed on the home on April 2014, and their child was diagnosed with lead poisoning in Sept. 2015.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s