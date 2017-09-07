Man struck by car in Grand Island

By Published:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Grand Island man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday after walking in front of incoming traffic on Bedell Road in front of the Country Glen Apartments, the Grand Island Fire Company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the fire company, Robret Shoemaker, 32, of Grand Island was found lying face down in a road side ditch after being struck by a car. He was treated by a GIFC EMS crew for upper and lower bodily injuries, then stabilized and transported to the ECMC trauma unit for followup medical attention.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 54-year-old Grand Island woman, was uninjured.

 

