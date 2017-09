Related Coverage Police make arrest in Zoe restaurant shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo man who shot the owner of Zoe Restaurant in Clarence about a year ago has confessed to a series of violent crimes.

Christopher Boyd pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting, as well as breaking into a home and carjacking a woman in separate incidents since last July.

He also brought a gun into a deli in November.

Boyd will be sentenced Oct. 12. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.