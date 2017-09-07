Prospects challenge starts Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The first sign that the Sabres season is right around the corner, the prospects challenge is back in Buffalo.

This year the Bruins, Devils and Penguins are in town. But, don’t expect to get an update on the Jack Eichel contract situation during this time. Head Coach Phil Housley will not be meeting with the media, and General Manager Jason Botterill won’t speak til the challenge wraps up.

The Sabres roster is highlighted by many of the same guys we saw over the summer at development camp, including a handful of draft picks that will play in Rochester.

“This is a tournament that they are lucky to be a part of,” Amerks head coach Chris Taylor said. “It is an NHL prospect camp and you are playing against the top prospects from other teams. So, they should be very excited and ready to battle.”

“You got to have a good impression in front of them and work hard,” 2016 first-round pick Alex Nylander said after Thursday’s practice. “It is like a new start so it feels really good going into this year.”

“You want to put the right foot forward going into camp,” Justin Bailey added. “I know the coaching staff isn’t preaching that ‘this isn’t something where you can use this as a leg up at camp…you want to hit this running and use the momentum of this at camp so that is what I am going to do.”

The prospects challenge officially gets underway Friday night. The Sabres first game is against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at HarborCenter.. If you want to head on down, tickets are $10. Reporting from downtown Buffalo, Shannon Shepherd, News 4 Sports.