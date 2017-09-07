Red Cross offers free emergency app for crisis situations

By Published:

(WIVB) – Are you or your loved ones in the path of Hurricane Irma?

The Red Cross offers a free Download Emergency App to help in crisis situations, including hurricanes, extreme heat, and wildfires.

The emergency app contains more than 35 emergency alerts to keep users safe. It also contains information about what to do in case of floods, thunderstorms, hot weather, tornadoes, wildfires, and more.

Other features of the app include:

  • The emergency alerts are available for the user’s location and to monitor where friends and family live.
  • Users can turn alerts on and off to fit their situation.
  • A single map provides shelter locations and weather information.
  • Users can easily toggle between English and Spanish.
  • Information is included on emergency first aid for situations such as heat-related emergencies and water safety for lakes and beaches.
  • The app covers what to do in emergencies that affect a large area, such as mudslides and snow storms.
  • Pre-loaded content ensures guidance from Red Cross experts is available even without mobile connectivity.
  • The home fires section provides information on how to prevent fires, protect loved ones and what to do after a fire occurs.
  • The make-a-plan feature helps households draw up their individual disaster plans.

The app can be found by searching in the app store for American Red Cross or by going to redcross.org/apps.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s