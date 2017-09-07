Red Cross offers free emergency app for crisis situations

(WIVB) – Are you or your loved ones in the path of Hurricane Irma?

The Red Cross offers a free Download Emergency App to help in crisis situations, including hurricanes, extreme heat, and wildfires.

The emergency app contains more than 35 emergency alerts to keep users safe. It also contains information about what to do in case of floods, thunderstorms, hot weather, tornadoes, wildfires, and more.

Other features of the app include:

The emergency alerts are available for the user’s location and to monitor where friends and family live.

Users can turn alerts on and off to fit their situation.

A single map provides shelter locations and weather information.

Users can easily toggle between English and Spanish.

Information is included on emergency first aid for situations such as heat-related emergencies and water safety for lakes and beaches.

The app covers what to do in emergencies that affect a large area, such as mudslides and snow storms.

Pre-loaded content ensures guidance from Red Cross experts is available even without mobile connectivity.

The home fires section provides information on how to prevent fires, protect loved ones and what to do after a fire occurs.

The make-a-plan feature helps households draw up their individual disaster plans.

The app can be found by searching in the app store for American Red Cross or by going to redcross.org/apps.