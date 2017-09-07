Reward offered for information on fatal Cheektowaga hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information on a fatal hit-and-run in Cheektowaga.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on August 8. It took place on Genesee St. in front of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

At the time, 55-year-old Depew resident Robert Prigl was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him.

The vehicle is described as an older GM product, possibly from the 1970s or 80s.

Examples of this kind of car are:

Buick Regal

Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Olds Cutlass

Pontiac Grand Prix

Buick Riviera

Cadillac Eldorado

Cadillac DeVille

The vehicle was believed to be light in color. Authorities think it was either silver, white, light beige or light blue.

The vehicle also may have had a landau vinyl roof along the back.

The driver may have tried to cover up the incident, saying things like they struck a deer, or they do not want to go through insurance.

MORE | See images of the vehicle police think may have been involved in the incident here.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.