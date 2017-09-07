Reward offered for information on fatal Cheektowaga hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information on a fatal hit-and-run in Cheektowaga.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on August 8. It took place on Genesee St. in front of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

At the time, 55-year-old Depew resident Robert Prigl was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him.

The vehicle is described as an older GM product, possibly from the 1970s or 80s.

Examples of this kind of car are:

  • Buick Regal
  • Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  • Olds Cutlass
  • Pontiac Grand Prix
  • Buick Riviera
  • Cadillac Eldorado
  • Cadillac DeVille

The vehicle was believed to be light in color. Authorities think it was either silver, white, light beige or light blue.

The vehicle also may have had a landau vinyl roof along the back.

The driver may have tried to cover up the incident, saying things like they struck a deer, or they do not want to go through insurance.

MORE | See images of the vehicle police think may have been involved in the incident here.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

