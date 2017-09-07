Second open casting call for “True Adventures of Wolfboy” will be held Saturday

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second open casting call for “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at NCCC’s Fine Arts Building F.

The producers of the film are looking for people from Western New York “of all ages” to participate in the film as “carnival attendees” for a carnival scene with the lead cast members. Parking and meals will be provided, as well as raffles throughout the shoot days.

Shooting for “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” will be Sept. 18, 19, 20, and 21. Attendance is not required all four days.

The producers of “Wolfboy” also were behind Academy Award winning film “Manchester by the Sea”.

For more information, email beinwolfboy@gmail.com.