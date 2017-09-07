Travel agents assisting WNYers in Irma’s path

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers are looking for help from AAA agents like Angela Wawrzynek.

“Everywhere that’s in the path is under advisory,” said Wawrzynek, AAA Branch Sales and Operations Manager who says they’re receiving several updates about Irma each day. Included in the updates – a list of travelers from the region who are visiting or planning on visiting destinations in the storm’s path.

“We really do get those lists immediately,” said the agent. “We start saying ‘hey – this is what’s going on, these are your options, what would you like to do?’.”

The lead agent says there are more than 350 bookings and 900 passengers from Western New York who are being impacted from the storm right now but that number can change as the storm’s projected path is altered.

“We’re not going to leave them stranded,” said Wawrzynek.