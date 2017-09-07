Travel agents assisting WNYers in Irma’s path

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers are looking for help from AAA agents like Angela Wawrzynek.

“Everywhere that’s in the path is under advisory,” said  Wawrzynek, AAA Branch Sales and Operations Manager who says they’re receiving several updates about Irma each day. Included in the updates – a list of travelers from the region who are visiting or planning on visiting destinations in the storm’s path.

“We really do get those lists immediately,” said the agent. “We start saying ‘hey – this is what’s going on, these are your options, what would you like to do?’.”

The lead agent says there are more than 350 bookings and 900 passengers from Western New York who are being impacted from the storm right now but that number can change as the storm’s projected path is altered.

“We’re not going to leave them stranded,” said Wawrzynek.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s