Two charged with selling crack cocaine in Warsaw parking lot

By Published:

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been charged with selling a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine in a Warsaw parking lot Aug. 31.

Shawn Hunter, 33, of Rochester, and Jenna Josephite, 28, of Batavia were charged after selling the suspected drugs to a subject who had been under surveillance by members of the Wyoming County Drug Task Force in a parking lot at the Warsaw Shopping Plaza.

Both suspects were charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hunter was committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail. Josephite is being held in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

Task Force members were assisted in the arrest by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Warsaw Village Police.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s