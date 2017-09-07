Two charged with selling crack cocaine in Warsaw parking lot

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been charged with selling a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine in a Warsaw parking lot Aug. 31.

Shawn Hunter, 33, of Rochester, and Jenna Josephite, 28, of Batavia were charged after selling the suspected drugs to a subject who had been under surveillance by members of the Wyoming County Drug Task Force in a parking lot at the Warsaw Shopping Plaza.

Both suspects were charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hunter was committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail. Josephite is being held in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

Task Force members were assisted in the arrest by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Warsaw Village Police.