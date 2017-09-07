Wildfires continue to burn in Colorado

COLORADO (WIVB) — The state of Colorado is on fire as wildfires continue to burn.

The “Deep Creek Fire” has grown to over 2,000 acres with no containment in sight.

Crews in Oregon, California and Montana are also battle wildfires across the states.

Those wildfires in the west are making it hard to get extra help in Colorado.

However, a Hotshot crew from Wyoming and two helicopters arrived Wednesday to help.

Jeff Larson, who lives near the fire, said “It’s just good to see that we have a little bit of reinforcement. As much as they can do with the air and the ground, you just hope at that point.”

The “Deep Creek Fire” has been burning since Monday.

