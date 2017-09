AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for a person of interest regarding an ongoing investigation.

The man was only identified as being white and having shoulder-length hair. He might live near or in the Eggertsville area.

Anyone who recognizes this person can call Amherst police at (716) 689-1343, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-747050-DW.