Fishery to bring 200-300 jobs to WNY

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a new fishery will be built in Chautauqua County.

TimberFish Technologies will be a fish production facility at the Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing location on Main St. in Westfield.

“TimberFish Technologies is yet another example of the many innovative and groundbreaking companies that have chosen to grow and nurture their business in Western New York,” Cuomo said. “This company’s decision to plant their roots in this region will spur the local economy while creating jobs, adding more momentum to Western New York’s revitalization.”

Distillery wastewater will be pumped into a tank that will clean it. That water will then be used in growth tanks.

Cuomo’s office says the facility will be able to produce 20,000 pounds of fish that will be sold at local markets every year.

TimberFish Technologies Founder Dr. Jere Northrop has more than 40 years of experience with ecologically sustainable agriculture.

“Environmental pollution and rising populations threaten our future food supply and safety,” Northrop said. “TimberFish solves this problem by ecologically and sustainably producing seafood from nonagricultural land in a manner that is economically competitive in today’s marketplace.”