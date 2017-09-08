Fishery to bring 200-300 jobs to WNY

By Published: Updated:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a new fishery will be built in Chautauqua County.

TimberFish Technologies will be a fish production facility at the Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing location on Main St. in Westfield.

“TimberFish Technologies is yet another example of the many innovative and groundbreaking companies that have chosen to grow and nurture their business in Western New York,” Cuomo said. “This company’s decision to plant their roots in this region will spur the local economy while creating jobs, adding more momentum to Western New York’s revitalization.”

Distillery wastewater will be pumped into a tank that will clean it. That water will then be used in growth tanks.

Cuomo’s office says the facility will be able to produce 20,000 pounds of fish that will be sold at local markets every year.

TimberFish Technologies Founder Dr. Jere Northrop has more than 40 years of experience with ecologically sustainable agriculture.

“Environmental pollution and rising populations threaten our future food supply and safety,” Northrop said. “TimberFish solves this problem by ecologically and sustainably producing seafood from nonagricultural land in a manner that is economically competitive in today’s marketplace.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s