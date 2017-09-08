How much are you paying in taxes at the pump?

By Published:
FILE - In this July 16, 2015, photo, a customer refuels her car at a Costco in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw wants people to know how much money they’re paying in taxes when they go get gas.

Mychajliw put a “Gas Tax Calculator” online that allows users to see how much they are actually paying for gas, and how much money is going to local, state and federal governments.

“Taxpayers can go on my website, type in the price you paid at the pump, and you will see how much is paid in taxes for each gallon of gas,” Mychajliw said. “People have a right to know exactly how much money the government collects, especially with gas prices going up.”

Last week, the average price of gas in New York was $2.53 per gallon. As of Friday, it is 30 cents higher.

Mychajliw says that if a driver pays $2.83 for a gallon of gas, 65 cents of that will go toward taxes.

“When people experience pain at the pump, they need relief, not higher taxes,” Mychajliw said. “These higher taxes when gas prices are skyrocketing causes pain for everyone. Unless there’s serious relief, taxpayers will continue getting hosed at the pump.”

MORE | Use the gas tax calculator here.

