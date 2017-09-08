HS Football recap: Week 2

Canisius hits the road to battle the Alma mater of LeSean McCoy.

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 

MMA

Canisius 21 Bishop McDevitt (PA) 28

Cardinal O’Hara 14 St. Joe’s 41

Section VI

West Seneca West 35 McKinley 13

Williamsville East 18 Williamsville North 35

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s