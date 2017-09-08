Local students collecting school supplies for students impacted by Hurricane Harvey

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several students are coloring cards to send, along with supplies, to students living in Houston who are impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“There’s only one way to respond and that’s to help,” said Jordan Schmidt, the principal at Edward Town Middle School. “We have a great community here and we’re the city of good neighbors.”

They’re helping neighbors who are more than 1500 miles away in Houston in the Dickinson Independence School District where more than 11,000 students are enrolled. Many of the students were impacted by the deadly hurricane which hit the Texas city. The students came up with the idea to send school supplies down there to help kids.

“It’s just really sad,” said Brayden Cox, a 7th grader. “They have nothing. We have all this stuff and they don’t have anything.”

The school is looking for the following donations:

– School supplies like pencils, pens, markers

– Hand sanitizer, wipes

– Books for any level

“You feel horrible, you just feel horrible,” said the principal. “You want the best for those students too.”

The drive is running through the end of September. All items can be dropped off at 2292 Saunders Settlement Road Sanborn, NY 14132. For more information, call the school at 716-215-3150