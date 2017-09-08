Music is Art moves to new venue, pledges to remain free

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The stages are set for the 15th annual Music is Art festival. This year, it’s taking place at Riverworks – moving from Delaware Park. The change in venue means more space, equaling more performers on an increased number of stages all without a fee.

“Music is changing rapidly,” said Tracy Shattuck, the executive director for the festival.

Changes which include prices. Shattuck saying it’s becoming more expensive to pay artists and groups to perform as album sales decrease. During the festival, all the artists are performing pro bono.

“We want people to experience everything here,” said Shattuck. “We want them to discover something new and we don’t want any barriers.”

Barriers including the price of tickets. The executive director saying it’s becoming increasingly more difficult yet just as important to keep the festival free and accessible for all. According to a study out of the Yale School of Medicine, those who are introduced to music, especially at a young age, experience many long term benefits including better developed language skills, increased IQ, and improved test scores.

“One of my favorite things about the festival is watching kids discovering something and you see that spark in their eye,” said Shattuck. “We need to give everyone the opportunity to experience [music] live.”