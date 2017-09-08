RIT grads create virtual reality app for Bills fans

WROC Rochester Published:
IMAGE/WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – RIT’s MAGIC Center is teaming up with a technology group that works with the Buffalo Bills to give fans a unique look at New Era Field.

DPM Solutions approached the members of the Magic Center to develop a virtual reality program that allows fans to go to areas of the stadium they might not normally be able to see like the locker room.

But it’s about so much more than just the facility. It gives fans a perspective they never imagined they would experience.

“We’ve probably all seen the Bills run onto the field, but what’s it like when you’re the person down in the tunnel and you’re the person that’s running onto the field, right?” Director of RIT’s  MAGIC Center. “So kinda changing, giving people an experience where they can kind of take a look from the viewpoint of the players.”

If you want to check out the Buffalo Bills virtual reality experience, booths will be set up in the Fan Zone and near the food trucks at New Era Field during all of the Bills regular home games this season.

