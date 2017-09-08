Sabres drop game one of Prospect Challenge to Devils in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a packed house at HarborCenter on Friday night as the future of the Sabres took the ice against the prospects from the New Jersey Devils.

It was a thrilling first period with New Jersey scoring first on a Ryan Kujawinski goal six minutes into the action. Ten minutes later the Sabres found the net, and the equalizer, off the stick of Cliff Pu.

The star of the night for the Sabres was Colin Blackwell who found the net twice, including a goal that put Buffalo ahead 3-2 late in the third.

Ultimately, New Jersey tied the game up at three, 16:39 into the third, and found the game winner in overtime just :50 in.

The Sabres are back at HarborCenter against the Bruins at 7 p.m.