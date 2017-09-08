Security measures in place at New Era Field for 2017 NFL season

ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff, joined Bills officials and local law enforcement agencies to talk about security measures at New Era Field. About 70 thousand fans are expected this Sunday and as usual there will be visible patrols in and around the stadium to ensure fan safety.

Those patrols include SWAT team operators, canine units and specialized Sheriff’s personnel and other agencies.

The bills employ private security firms, and there will also be undercover security teams roaming the parking lots and inside the stadium looking for unruly fan behavior and ready to handle any safety related issues.

There will also be increased patrols in New Era Field parking lots and traffic posts surrounding the stadium.

Deputies will be reminding fans in Bills parking lots to tailgate responsibly. No glass bottles and no binge drinking is allowed. If you are reckless, you could get arrested or kicked out.

“We’ve also had video surveillance put in place so that things like that don’t happen, so somebody doesn’t set themselves on fire. We’ve also met, Andy Major and myself, and other town officials, have met with the parking lot owners to have a dialogue with them on a yearly basis to tell them what are expectations are,” said Mark Pacholec, Orchard Park Police Chief.

“Certainly the number of personnel that continue to come to the stadium has increased each year and because of things that have happened elsewhere in the world we try to prepare for that,” said Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

When it comes to unruly fan behavior, progress has been made. During last year’s season there was an average of 2 arrests per game, which is down from 3 and a half compared to 2 seasons ago.

As soon as you arrive at New Era Field you’ll have to walk through metal detectors at the gate entry.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the gates at least one hour before kick off.