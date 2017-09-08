Shelters for American citizens on St. Maarten

This Sept. 5, 2017 satellite image provided by NASA shows Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and a possible direct hit on South Florida. (NASA via AP)

ISLAND OF ST. MAARTEN (WIVB)- The following message is from the U.S. Department of State:

The Department of State is exploring every possible option to assist U.S. citizens in Dutch St. Maarten. At this time, the airport and seaports are closed. Communication infrastructure has been heavily damaged. There is no U.S. consular presence on the island. U.S. citizens should follow the instructions provided by local authorities and call 911 locally if they require immediate assistance. Shelters are available at the following locations:

  • New Testament Baptist Church in Philipsburg;
  • Sister Marie-Laurence Primary School in Middle Region;
  • Belvedere Community Center in Belvedere;
  • Dutch Quarter Community Center in Dutch Quarter;
  • Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center St. Peters;
  • NIPA National Institute for Professional Advancement Cay Hill;
  • Christian Fellowship Church Across from Pineapple Pete’s Cole Bay.

News 4 is aware of at least one western New Yorker currently on St. Maarten.

