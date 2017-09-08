Some changes in place for “Uber Zone” at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some changes have been made to the “Uber Zone” at New Era Field.

The changes were implemented at Tuesday’s U2 concert and will continue throughout the Bills’ season.

Uber vehicles will now enter the Uber Zone on Big Tree Rd (20A), and queue in Rows A, B and C. Sheriffs will allow Uber drivers through the Abbott/Big Tree intersection only if they have an Uber sticker visible.

Uber vehicles will exit into the intersection of Abbott and Big tree and be directed West on Big Tree

Drivers waiting to access the Uber Zone can continue to stage along the shoulder of Big Tree, facing westbound.

Uber is putting out a full call for as many Uber drivers as they can to help transport riders as quickly as possible and keep surge pricing down

You can only request a ride from within the Uber Zone, and can only pickup your ride from within the Uber Zone. Uber drivers will communicate via text or call to let riders now their location within the Uber Zone

There will be Uber ambassadors at the Uber Zone during each home game in case riders have any issues or questions

Pregame drop offs cannot happen in any of the paid parking lots. When taking an Uber to the game set your destination to the Uber lot for a safe and convenient location